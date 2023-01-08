Norms relaxed for regularisation of illegal plots in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 7

Relaxing the norms of regularisation of illegal subdivision of residential plots, the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department has notified an amendment that allows the owners of minimum 100-sq-yard plot to get their properties registered.

According to the amendment notified on January 3, the department has allowed regularisation of illegally subdivided plots, in which the minimum plot size requirement has been reduced from 200 sq yards to 100 sq yards.

As around 60 per cent of the residential plots in cities across the state are 100 sq yard or less, the amendment will enable thousands of the plot owners to get their properties registered. It will further result in the rise in property units eligible for paying property tax, say sources in the civic administration.

As per the amendment, the applicants should apply for the regularisation of subdivided or fresh subdivision of plot in the prescribed format. The plot owners shall get the building plan approved as per the provisions stated in the Haryana Building Code, 2017.

“While the state government recently announced regularisation of over 1,700 unauthorised colonies, majority of the plots had a size up to 100 sq yards,” says Padam Singh Dhanda, a senior Municipal Corporation official. He said the amendment would not only give relief to thousands of residents, but would also lead to an increase in revenue for the authorities.