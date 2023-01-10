Norms revised, HPSC sends back plan to fill 1,535 posts in Haryana colleges

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 9

Job aspirants for the post of assistant professor in government colleges will have to wait longer for the start of the recruitment process.

Reason: the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has sent back a proposal of the Department of Higher Education (DHE) for filling 1,535 vacancies in colleges across the state.

Vijayendra Kumar, Principal Secretary (Higher Education) has confirmed this.

Sources say the proposal was sent back in view of the revised qualification criteria for assistant professors issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) recently.

Now, the DHE would have to make the necessary amendments to service rules as per the revised norms to pave the way for the appointment of assistant professors.

“After having amended the service rules, the proposal for filling the posts will be sent to the HPSC again,” Kumar said.

Rajiv Rattan, Director General (Higher Education), said: “One of the revised UGC norms allow a relaxation of five per cent marks at the bachelor’s as well as the master’s level to candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Backward Classes A and B (non-creamy layer) categories.”

The HPSC had last month released the syllabus and pattern of the written examination while announcing that the posts of assistant professor (college cadre) would soon be advertised. It rekindled hope among job aspirants, but the latest development has delayed the process further.

The DHE had, in September last year, sent the proposal to the HPSC, urging it to initiate the process of filling 1,535 vacancies in government colleges.

As per the proposal, 714 posts of English assistant professor, 145 of political science and botany each, 125 of zoology, 120 of psychology, 119 of physical education, 40 of Sanskrit, 38 of Punjabi, 35 of defence studies, 21 of mass communication, 11 of biotechnology, eight of tourism, six of philosophy, five of sociology, two of microbiology and one of anthropology are vacant.

Service rules to be amended