Norms revised, HPSC sends back plan to fill 1,535 posts in Haryana colleges

Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, January 9
Job aspirants for the post of assistant professor in government colleges will have to wait longer for the start of the recruitment process.
Reason: the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has sent back a proposal of the Department of Higher Education (DHE) for filling 1,535 vacancies in colleges across the state.
Vijayendra Kumar, Principal Secretary (Higher Education) has confirmed this.
Sources say the proposal was sent back in view of the revised qualification criteria for assistant professors issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) recently.
Now, the DHE would have to make the necessary amendments to service rules as per the revised norms to pave the way for the appointment of assistant professors.
“After having amended the service rules, the proposal for filling the posts will be sent to the HPSC again,” Kumar said.
Rajiv Rattan, Director General (Higher Education), said: “One of the revised UGC norms allow a relaxation of five per cent marks at the bachelor’s as well as the master’s level to candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Backward Classes A and B (non-creamy layer) categories.”
The HPSC had last month released the syllabus and pattern of the written examination while announcing that the posts of assistant professor (college cadre) would soon be advertised. It rekindled hope among job aspirants, but the latest development has delayed the process further.
The DHE had, in September last year, sent the proposal to the HPSC, urging it to initiate the process of filling 1,535 vacancies in government colleges.
As per the proposal, 714 posts of English assistant professor, 145 of political science and botany each, 125 of zoology, 120 of psychology, 119 of physical education, 40 of Sanskrit, 38 of Punjabi, 35 of defence studies, 21 of mass communication, 11 of biotechnology, eight of tourism, six of philosophy, five of sociology, two of microbiology and one of anthropology are vacant.
Service rules to be amended
- The University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised qualification criteria for assistant professors
- A relaxation of 5% marks has been allowed to candidates belonging to SC, ST, and Backward Classes A & B (non-creamy layer) categories
- The Department of Higher Education to make necessary amendments to service rules as per the revised norms
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...