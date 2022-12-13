Norms tweaked, Haryana to recruit assistant professors, principals

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 12

The Haryana Government has revised the recruitment criteria for assistant professors and principals in government-aided private colleges across the state, paving the way for filling of vacant posts.

More than 1,400 posts of assistant professor and 51 posts of principal are vacant in 97 government-aided private colleges. The Department of Higher Education has withheld the appointment process, as it awaited the revised selection criteria. As per the revised criteria, candidates will be assessed on six parameters.

The interview carries 12.5 marks, while 40 marks have been fixed for the academic record, 20 marks for teaching experience and research, 15 marks for additional qualifications (PhD, JRF-NET and SET), 7.5 marks for co-curricular activities (NSS, NCC, participation in the Republic Day parade and position in national competitions) and five marks for sports.

The interview has been further divided into three sub-categories. Five marks will be given for subject knowledge, including a presentation of four to five minutes on a topic chosen by the selection committee, 4.5 marks for communication skills and ICT (information and communications technology) knowledge and three marks for personality. Each member of the selection committee will assess candidates and assign marks individually in all three sub-categories.

Earlier, the selection criteria was divided into three categories. A maximum of 50 marks were fixed for the academic record, while 37.5 marks were reserved for domain knowledge and teaching experience, including publication of books and research papers, and participation in co-curricular activities. Interview carried 12.5 marks.

Dayanand Malik, president, Haryana Government Aided Teachers’ Association, described the revised criteria as appropriate.

The association has demanded that the department should now resume the appointment of assistant professors in government-aided private colleges to tide over the shortage of teachers.

