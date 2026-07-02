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Home / Haryana / ‘Not a rupee spared’: BJP Haryana chief Gupta vows action in Ram Mandir donation theft case

‘Not a rupee spared’: BJP Haryana chief Gupta vows action in Ram Mandir donation theft case

Newly appointed BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta said that anyone involved in alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case would face strict legal action

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 07:59 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Dr Archana Gupta was on her first visit in Karnal on Thursday after assuming charge. Tribune photo
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Newly appointed BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta said that anyone involved in alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case would face strict legal action. “Even if anyone has stolen a single rupee, they will have to pay the price. No one will be spared under any circumstance,” said Gupta in response to a question asked by mediapersons regarding the alleged donation theft at Ram Mandir. She said that the Uttar Pradesh Government has been taking the matter seriously and acting firmly against those responsible.

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Dr Gupta was on her first visit in Karnal on Thursday after assuming charge. She received a grand welcome from party workers during her visit. BJP supporters gathered in large numbers at various prominent chowks across the city to greet the state chief with flower garlands and slogans.

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When asked about concerns raised by a BJP leader in Bahadurgarh that independent MLA could create organisational challenge, Gupta downplayed the issue and said that if any minor differences or issues existed within the party, they would be resolved through discussion. “If there is any small issue, we will sit together and resolve it. BJP is a disciplined organisation, and all matters are addressed through dialogue,” she added.

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On being asked about the absence of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, along with a couple of MLAs, skipping a high-profile Khet Bachao Abhiyan programme at Bawal on Tuesday that was attended by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Dr Gupta said the party would take note of the absence of senior BJP leaders from a recent government programme. “If something has happened, the party will take cognisance of it and look into the matter,” she added.

Later, accompanied by Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, district president Parveen Lather, Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, Nilokheri MLA Bhagwan Das Kabirpanthi, Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap, and other senior leaders, Gupta addressed the party workers and exhorted them to take the party’s policies to general public.

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Gupta expressed gratitude for the warm reception and said that a new wave of energy and enthusiasm was visible among BJP workers across Haryana. She said that wherever she had travelled in the state after taking over the responsibility, she had witnessed a high level of excitement and commitment among party workers.

“I thank the workers of Karnal for the grand welcome. There is an enthusiasm among BJP workers across every district of Haryana, and this spirit will further strengthen the organisation,” she said.

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