Not a single Gurugram road free of encroachment, finds GMDA survey

Not a single road in Gurugram has been found free of encroachment, with illegal occupation eating into 30% to 70% of the right of way on several key stretches, a fresh survey by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has revealed.

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The survey, conducted as part of the authority’s enforcement drive under the Gurugram-Manesar Urban Complex 2041 master plan, covered nearly 300 km of roads across sectors 1 to 115. Twelve teams, comprising junior engineers and assistant town planners, physically mapped encroachments on carriageways, green belts and footpaths.

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Officials said footpaths and green belts were the worst affected, followed by permanent tin sheds and illegally constructed ramps extending 10 to 15 feet into public space. The survey identified around 600 to 700 permanent tin structures, besides restaurant extensions, carts and labour establishments occupying green belts in older sectors.

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The violations were stark near Dhanwapur, where 10 to 15 plots had converted public green belts into private parks and gardens. In Sector 61, an informal mandi had come up on a service road.

Several major stretches, including Old Railway Road, Sector 4/7 and Sector 5/6 dividing roads, Sheetla Mata Road, Atul Kataria Chowk, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk, Rezangla Chowk, the sectors 58-80 corridor, sectors 81 to 85 and Golf Course Extension Road, were found to have moderate to severe encroachments. A separate 60-km stretch from Hero Honda Chowk to Subhash Chowk and Huda City Centre also recorded violations.

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DTP (Enforcement) RS Batth said encroachment had remained unchecked for years despite warnings. “People are fully aware that they are occupying government land, yet they continue to do so as enforcement has not been consistent,” Batth said.

He said GMDA would deploy full-time patrolling teams on cleared stretches after demolition drives to prevent re-encroachment.