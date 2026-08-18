DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Not a single Gurugram road free of encroachment, finds GMDA survey

Not a single Gurugram road free of encroachment, finds GMDA survey

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:25 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A JCB razes an illegal structure in Gurugram on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Not a single road in Gurugram has been found free of encroachment, with illegal occupation eating into 30% to 70% of the right of way on several key stretches, a fresh survey by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has revealed.

Advertisement

The survey, conducted as part of the authority’s enforcement drive under the Gurugram-Manesar Urban Complex 2041 master plan, covered nearly 300 km of roads across sectors 1 to 115. Twelve teams, comprising junior engineers and assistant town planners, physically mapped encroachments on carriageways, green belts and footpaths.

Advertisement

Officials said footpaths and green belts were the worst affected, followed by permanent tin sheds and illegally constructed ramps extending 10 to 15 feet into public space. The survey identified around 600 to 700 permanent tin structures, besides restaurant extensions, carts and labour establishments occupying green belts in older sectors.

Advertisement

The violations were stark near Dhanwapur, where 10 to 15 plots had converted public green belts into private parks and gardens. In Sector 61, an informal mandi had come up on a service road.

Several major stretches, including Old Railway Road, Sector 4/7 and Sector 5/6 dividing roads, Sheetla Mata Road, Atul Kataria Chowk, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk, Rezangla Chowk, the sectors 58-80 corridor, sectors 81 to 85 and Golf Course Extension Road, were found to have moderate to severe encroachments. A separate 60-km stretch from Hero Honda Chowk to Subhash Chowk and Huda City Centre also recorded violations.

Advertisement

DTP (Enforcement) RS Batth said encroachment had remained unchecked for years despite warnings. “People are fully aware that they are occupying government land, yet they continue to do so as enforcement has not been consistent,” Batth said.

He said GMDA would deploy full-time patrolling teams on cleared stretches after demolition drives to prevent re-encroachment.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts