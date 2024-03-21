Kurukshetra: Not deterred by challans, violators continue merrily

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 20

Despite the traffic police issuing challans regularly and organising awareness campaigns, commuters continue to flout traffic rules. The major violations include driving without helmet/seat belt, wrong-side driving, overspeeding and wrong parking, among others.

As per information, the Kurukshetra police have issued over 1,880 challans in February and imposed a fine of over Rs 26.25 lakh on the traffic norms violators.

As per data, as many as 1,884 challans— including 179 challans for overspeeding, 204 for riding without helmet, 32 for driving without a seat belt, 5 for using mobile while driving, 230 for changing lanes, 67 for wrong side driving, as many as 1,070 for wrong parking and 182 for various other violations— were issued. Meanwhile, 20 school buses were also challaned for violating traffic rules.

Naresh Kumar, a Kurukshetra police spokesman said, “Regular campaigns are being run to educate people about traffic laws and road regulations. Road safety programmes are being organised and challans are also issued for violations. Sometimes, the traffic police also conduct special drives on national highways and issue challans to the heavy-duty vehicle drivers for not following left lane driving on the NH. One such campaign was run on Tuesday and as many as 95 challans were issued. The heavy vehicle drivers often change their lanes in order to overtake and also keep driving in the rightmost lane meant for overtaking.”

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “To ensure adherence to traffic rules, Kurukshetra district was divided into various zones such as East, West and Highway. In these zones, PCR, two-wheeler riders and other traffic police personnel were deployed and regular challans were being issued. We will be focusing on the wrongly-parked vehicles in the city over the next few days so that other commuters don’t face inconvenience.”

“Heavy vehicle drivers often change lanes and it becomes a cause of accidents. To ensure road safety and reduce the number of accidents, efforts are being made for strict compliance of traffic rules. Awareness camps are also being organised at bus stands, auto sands, truck unions and educational institutes,” he added.

Challans galore

