Not easy for BJP to retain power if election is free and fair: Mayawati

Karnal, May 12

It will not be easy for the BJP to retain power at the Centre if Lok Sabha election is held in a free and fair manner, BSP chief Mayawati said here today, as she launched the party’s campaign in the state.

She expressed concerns over “integrity of the electoral process and cautioned against tampering of EVMs”.

Addressing a rally for BSP candidate for Karnal Lok Sabha seat Inderjeet Jalmana at Sector 4 Dushera ground, she said, “If there is no tempering in the EVM, the BJP will not come easily to power as there is huge difference between what the BJP says and what it does on the ground.”

She highlighted the commitment of the BSP to raising voices of marginalised people. She said the BJP’s guarantees would not work in the election.

The BSP chief said they do not issue a manifesto, but believe in action. “If voted to power, the BSP will provide effective governance like it had provided in UP,” she said.

Mayawati accused the Congress of neglecting Dalits, tribals and backward classes. She also condemned BJP’s politics of capitalism, casteism and communalism, asserting that successive governments, whether led by the Congress or BJP, had failed to address the needs of marginalised sections.

“Since Independence, most of the governance has been in the hands of the Congress or its alliance parties. They have not worked for Dalits, tribals, backward classes, or any other sections. People replaced it with the BJP, now it along with its alliance parties, is working to divide the society on the basis of caste and religion.”

She accused the BJP, Congress and other parties of engaging in widespread corruption through electoral bonds, reaffirming her party’s commitment to representing the interests of farmers and labourers without discrimination.

“The BJP, Congress and other parties are engaged in large scale corruption using electoral bonds, but the BSP is a party that does not take money from rich people. Our party has always raised the voices of farmers and labourers and worked without any discrimination,” Mayawati said.

Highlighting rising inflation and unemployment, Mayawati urged the public to remain vigilant against “manipulative survey and opinion polls”. Drawing attention to the plight of farmers, she cited the BSP’s efforts to protect their rights.

