‘Not enough funds’ for upkeep of cattle in Yamunanagar dist

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 17

Stray cattle are causing road accidents and damaging crops in Yamunanagar district. As per data of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, there are a total of 833 head of stray cattle in the district.

“Stray cattle have become a nuisance as they often destroy our crops. We are forced to guard our crops all night,” said Brijesh Kumar, a farmer of Devdhar village.

In urban areas as well, stray cattle menace is on the rise, leading to traffic congestion and accidents.

Money constraint The government is providing only Rs 1.66 per day per head of cattle for their upkeep. It is impossible to feed an animal with this money. —Gaushala caretaker Arrangements to be made for shifting Directions will be issued soon to all block development and panchayat officers of the district, asking them to make arrangements for shifting the stray cattle to gaushalas. —Naveen Ahuja, chief executive officer, zila parishad

There are seven registered gaushalas in Yamunanagar district, housing 2,807 cows at present. Besides, there are seven to eight unregistered gaushalas. Sources said almost all gaushalas were fully packed and several of them were reeling under financial crisis.

“The government is providing only Rs 1.66 per day per head of cattle for their upkeep. It is impossible to feed an animal with this money,” said a gaushala caretaker.

Sachin Kumar of the Camp area said the government should set up new shelter homes with basic facilities, including fodder and water, to curb the menace. Madan Chauhan, Mayor, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, said the authorities would be taking some concrete steps to solve the problem.

Naveen Ahuja, chief executive officer of Zila Parishad, said directions would be issued soon to all block development and panchayat officers of the district, asking them to make arrangements for shifting the stray cattle to gaushalas.