MBBS students: Not enough, say medicos

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 30

MBBS students and resident doctors protesting against the state government’s bond policy have said that they are not satisfied with the changes made in the policy and will continue their stir.

“The reductions made in the bond duration and fee are too little and won’t make any considerable difference,” said a protesting student. The students, who have been staging a protest demonstration against the bond policy on the PGIMS-Rohtak campus for a month, said the changes proposed to be made in the policy were not enough.

“We will continue our agitation and the mode of protest will be decided after holding discussions with the members of the delegation that met the state authorities in Chandigarh,” students said.