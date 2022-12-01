MBBS students: Not enough, say medicos

Rohtak, November 30
MBBS students and resident doctors protesting against the state government’s bond policy have said that they are not satisfied with the changes made in the policy and will continue their stir.
“The reductions made in the bond duration and fee are too little and won’t make any considerable difference,” said a protesting student. The students, who have been staging a protest demonstration against the bond policy on the PGIMS-Rohtak campus for a month, said the changes proposed to be made in the policy were not enough.
“We will continue our agitation and the mode of protest will be decided after holding discussions with the members of the delegation that met the state authorities in Chandigarh,” students said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 of family killed in road accident in J-K's Kathua
Police say a private vehicle went out of the driver’s contro...
Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency: White House
India formally assumes the G20 Presidency on December 1
‘Korean’ woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral
Police say they have not received any complaint, but have ta...
UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him
The 23-year-old woman says the groom kissed her to win a bet...