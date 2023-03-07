Not included in world championship squad, Haryana women boxers cry foul

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, March 7
Three women boxers from Haryana, who have won gold medals in national championships in their respective categories, have not been selected for the upcoming world championship.
National boxing champions Manju Rani and Shiksha of Rohtak and Poonam of Hisar have alleged discrimination in the selection process.
The aggrieved women boxers have given a representation to the Boxing Federation of India and also moved the Delhi High Court.
Manju of Rihtal Phogat village in Rohtak district won the gold medal in the National Championship-2022 held at Bhopal.
"However, I was demoted from Rank 1 to Rank 2, while a boxer who did not win any medal at the national championship has been given Rank 1," maintained Manju.
Poonam of Hisar also won the gold medal at the national championship, but has not been included to participate in the world championship.
Shiksha of Rithal Narwal village in Rohtak district also won a gold medal at Senior National Championship and silver medal at South Asian Games, but has been left out of the world championship.
The women boxing champions have lamented that they were getting demoralised due to the discrimination in the selection process, which also indicates favoritism and corruption.
