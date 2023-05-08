Not under forest Act, lakhs of trees lost in 2 G’gram tehsils

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 7

In what again highlights the indifference of the authorities towards green cover protection in Gurugram, two major developing tehsils — Manesar and Farukh Nagar — have been out of the purview of the Punjab Land Protection Act (PLPA) for the past 10 years. Not being under the ambit of Section 4 of the Act, which provides bare minimum protection to trees by mandating permission by the Forest Department, both blocks have lost lakhs of trees in a decade. What adds to the irony is the fact that local forest officials have sent around 12 reminders since 2015, asking for the notification of the Section, but in vain.

The startling revelation was made in a RTI reply, where the Forest Department admitted that both revenue zones were not covered under the Act and it had been receiving reminders from the local Forest Department since 2013.

“This highlights the hypocrisy of both the Forest Department and the government, who, on the one hand talk of increasing Haryana’s green cover, building green wall, but leave technical loopholes to rip district off the trees. In the last 10 years, these areas saw development of an entire new Gurugram by builders and we lost lakhs of trees. Action should be taken against the officials who failed to even take note of the official reminders by the Forest Department,” environmentalist Vaishali Rana Chandra said.

Environmentalists have written a letter to CM Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his immediate intervention in the matter, citing a dire state of affairs.

At 3.6%, Haryana is among the states with the lowest forest cover — lesser than even Rajasthan, which has a cover of about 4.7%.

Gurugram accounts for maximum depletion, recording a loss of over 2.5 sq km green cover since 2019, according to the State of Forest Report 2021 released by the Forest Survey of India in January 2022.

“Since 2015, we have been writing to the head office, seeking a notification for inclusion of these two tehsils in the Section, but got no response. We don’t have the exact number, but we must have lost lakhs of trees to development that took place here, especially in Manesar. However, there is still much to be saved,” a senior forest official stated.

No action despite reminders

