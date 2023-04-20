Nothing illegal found in jail

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 19

The police conducted a search operation in the district jail, Jagadhri, on Wednesday. Every barrack was checked by police personnel. Besides, dog squads were also called in, but no mobile phone, SIM card, narcotics and other prohibited items were found during the drive.

Chamkaur Singh, police spokesperson, said as per the instructions of Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa, a search operation was conducted in the jail today.

He said DSPs Rajeev Singh, Rajat Gulia, Pramod Kumar, Narinder Singh, Jail Superintendent Vikas Chhibber, DSPs (Jail) Varun Kumar, Bhupendra Singh and about 200 other police officers were present during the raid. DSP Rajeev said such search operations were conducted in the jail from time to time, so that no illegal activity could take place on the premises. “Each barrack of the district jail was inspected, but no foul or suspicious activity or object was found,” the DSP added. He said that such operation would be conducted in the district jail in future too.