Notice issued to metal factories in Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 1

Two metal factories were found operating illegally without obtaining the consent to establish (CTE) and consent to operate (CTO) from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in Jagadhri city here.

The units were detected by a team of a task force of Yamunanagar during an inspection of metal factories on Monday.

“A team of the Special Environmental Surveillance Task Force conducted inspection at metal factories in Jagadhri and found that two metal units were being run in violation of norms laid by the HSPCB,” said Ajay Singh, Assistant Environmental Engineer of HSPCB, Yamunanagar.

He said they had issued show cause notices to the unauthorised metal units on Tuesday and asked them to submit their reply within 15 days.

According to information, the team also found that there was no waste water treatment facility in the factories, which were manufacturing stainless steel utensils.

