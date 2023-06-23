Notice issued to two after four-storeyed building tilts in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 22

Residents of a four-storeyed building in U Block of DLF 3 were moved out after it tilted when a basement was being excavated on a plot adjoining the building on Monday. A show-cause notice has been issued to the owner of the building and the owner of the adjoining plot by the DTP (Enforcement).

In view of safety, the building has been supported by two hydras to prevent it from collapsing. Occupants of four-five houses around the building were also evacuated by a team of District Town Planners.

There are many rented houses built on 60-yard plots in street number 20 of U Block. Foundation work was going on at plot number 9, when the four-storeyed building suddenly tilted up to 8 inches, causing panic and chaos. On receiving the information, DTP (Enforcement) Manish Yadav reached the spot with a team.

Notices have been issued to the owner of house number 8, Balwant Singh, and Pawan, owner of house number 9. They have been asked to reply within a week. Both house owners are accused of violating the Haryana Building Code.

The building will be audited by a structure engineer.

Virender Singh, brother of Balwant Singh, said: “My son lived in a room on the ground floor while four single men were living on the other floors as tenants. We have locked the building and will take the next step after directions from the district administration.