Notice served on 12 hospitality units

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, September 18

As many as 12 hospitality units were allegedly found discharging effluents in violation of environmental norms in Yamunanagar district. Taking action against those units, including hotels, restaurants, dhabas and banquet halls, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Yamunanagar, has issued show-cause notices.

Had not installed treatment plant The units were found running in gross violation of the Water and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Acts and operating without consent from the HSPCB. Besides, the owners of these units had not installed any effluent/sewage treatment plant. Naresh Sharma, AEE, HSPCB, Yamunanagar

Also, the HSPCB will soon write to higher authorities of the board for the issuance of closure orders against the 12 establishments so that they could be sealed.

The notices have been issued under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Section 31A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

Naresh Sharma, AEE, HSPCB, Yamunanagar, said the 12 units were found running in gross violation of the Water and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Acts.

“Hospitality units are required to obtain consent to operate from the HSPCB, adopt a mechanism for pollution control and get other necessary permissions from the local authorities, including the Public Health Engineering Department and the MC,” said Sharma.

He said Virender Singh Punia, Regional Officer, HSPCB, Yamunanagar, would submit the recommendation to the higher authorities for further action against defaulters.

#Environment #Pollution #Yamunanagar