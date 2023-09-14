Notice served on pvt agency looking after Nandishala

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 13

Taking a stringent note of the irregularities found in Nandishala, run by the Municipal Corporation (MC), Sonepat, at Kumaspur village of the district, the MC has served a show-cause notice to the private agency.

The MC Commissioner formed a special team under the supervision of a Joint Commissioner to probe the matter. In July, the MC had allotted the tender for taking care of the cows’ progeny at Nandishala in Kumaspur village, to a private agency based in Rohtak.

But, the officials were getting complaints regarding the irregularities there. Mayor Nikhil Madaan, Senior Deputy Mayor Rajiv Saroha, Deputy Mayor Manjeet Gahlawat along with Deputy Municipal Commissioner Hardeep Singh and other officials visited Nandishala on Monday to check the conditions there.

During the cattle count before the team, the number of heads of cattle in the MC record was different from the number of heads of cattle at Nandishala. The green fodder was not given to the cattle properly by the agency. Several cattle had died. Even, the record of the animals was not maintained properly by the private agency.

As per sources, the team found there were 1,302 heads of cattle in Nandishala while in the record, there were 1,419 in number. Besides, the dead cattle were not cremated properly there, the sources said.

“I have asked the MC officials to conduct a proper inquiry into the matter and initiate action against those found guilty. If the agency is found guilty, it will be blacklisted and if the involvement of any MC official is found, action will be initiated against him,” the Mayor said.

Vishram Kumar Meena, Commissioner, MC, said some irregularities had been found at Nandishala during the inspection. A show-cause notice had been served to the private agency, which was taking care of the cattle and to the Sanitary Inspector, who was the supervising officer there.

A joint team under the supervision of the Joint Commissioner has been formed to probe the matter in detail, he said. If anyone was found guilty, they would not be spared, the Commissioner said.

