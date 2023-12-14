Notice to 696 firms for failing to deposit Rs 29-cr EPF dues

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 13

The regional office of Employees’ Provident Funds Organisation (EPFO) here has served notice to 696 companies and commercial establishments for failing to deposit EPF contributions of their employees amounting to Rs 29.74 crore.

Arrest warrants have been issued against 50 such companies for not complying with the norms under the recovery procedure initiated by the department, an official said, adding that the police have been asked to execute the order.

Krishan Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of EPFO, said the defaulters were given adequate time and opportunity to clear pending dues. “All employers of defaulting establishments have been directed to clear the pending EPF dues to avoid consequences arising out of the recovery actions such as attachment of movable and immovable properties, bank accounts, appointment of receiver and arrest of employer,” he said.

The recovery process being stepped up by the EPFO office serving Faridabad and Palwal districts under a Special Recovery Drive to collect the outstanding dues from the defaulting establishments, said the official. The drive launched this month will continue till February 2024, he added.

Notably, registered companies need to deposit the EPF contributions of employees with the EPFO which include 12 per cent of salary of employees and equal amount from employers.

The defaulting companies had not deposited EPF amount despite deduction of such an amount from employees, a probe conducted by the EPFO office found.

Around 28,000 industrial and commercial units are registered with the Employees’ Provident Funds Organisation Faridabad regional office.

#Faridabad