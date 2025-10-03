Notice to 9 stone crushers over Illegal path on panchayat land in Mahendragarh

The issue of an illegal path on panchayat land at Dholera village here has gained momentum as the local police have issued notices to nine stone crushing units operating near the path, directing them to join an ongoing investigation.

The probe was initiated after an FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Ishan Sharma, Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Nangal Choudhary, against unidentified individuals for illegally reopening the blocked path.

Earlier, the district administration had taken action and blocked the unauthorised path by digging a deep trench to prevent vehicle movement. This action followed an official inquiry, which found the path to be illegal and contributing to environmental pollution.

“We received a resolution from the Dholera panchayat regarding the unauthorised path on panchayat land. Vehicles going to and fro from the nearby stone crushing units were using this kuchha path instead of the designated road. As per the complaint, the frequent movement of heavy trucks generated excessive dust, causing pollution. Acting on it, we with the help of police blocked the path over 10 days ago. However, it was illegally reopened soon after,” said Sharma.

Sub-Inspector Ravi, SHO of Nizampur police station, confirmed that notices had been issued to nine stone crushing units suspected to be the primary beneficiaries of the illegal route.

He further added that the unauthorised path was currently operational and vehicles continue to use it. “Since the FIR does not name any specific individuals, the investigation will determine who is responsible for reopening the blocked path,” he added.

Devender, sarpanch of Dholera village, claimed that the illegal path had been created several months ago. “Upon learning of the matter, we immediately approached the district authorities. An official inquiry concluded that the path was illegal and it was then blocked by the district administrative officials. However, some unknown individuals reopened the path the very next day,” said the sarpanch.

An official said the makeshift shortcut was formed by the constant movement of heavy trucks transporting materials from these stone crushing units. The unpaved path leads to excessive dust and pollution, adversely affecting the local environment.