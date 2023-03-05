Notice to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh over non-payment of fine

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

A Special CBI Court, Panchkula, has issued a notice to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh over the non-payment of 50 per cent fine in the Ranjit Singh murder case.

During a hearing on February 28, the CBI court, located in Panchkula, observed that the report made by the Superintendent concerned of the Rohatk District Jail, the convict didn't deposit the 50% fine imposed upon him as per the prison record. The CBI court issued the notice to the dera chief for March 15.

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had held that the recovery of 50 per cent fine should remain suspended during the pendency of the appeal.

On October 18, 2021, the dera chief was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life and fined Rs 31 lakh in the Ranjit Singh murder case. He was supposed to deposit Rs 15.5 lakh till the pendency of his appeal.