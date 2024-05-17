Notice to Haryana on plea against quota

Chandigarh, May 16
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today put the State of Haryana on notice on a petition challenging the Haryana Backward Classes (Reservation in Services and Admission in Educational Institutions) Act, 2016.
The Bench was told that the “Act exceeds the ceiling of 50 per cent reservation”. Directions were also sought to the state and another respondent to stay the implementation of reservation beyond 50 per cent.
Taking up the petition by the Youth for Equality and other petitioners, the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji fixed October 22 as the next date of hearing.
The organisation through counsel Ashok Sharma Nabhewala and Gauri Sharma contended that the petition was filed in public interest to declare the Act “ultra vires to the provisions of Article 15 and 16 of the Constitution” and also against the judgment passed in case of ‘Indira Sawhney versus the Union of India and others’ followed several other judgments by the SC and high courts.
“Various Constitution Benches of the Supreme Court while interpreting the provisions of Constitution of India have held that the percentage of reservation cannot exceed 50… Wherever the state governments have exceeded the percentage ceiling limit in the matter of reservation, the high courts and the Supreme Court have interfered and struck down the percentage reservation beyond 50 per cent, and in some cases have stayed the implementation of reservation beyond 50 per cent,” Nabhewala stated.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday