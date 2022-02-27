Faridabad Municipal Corporation issues notice to property tax defaulters over Rs193-cr dues

Faridabad, February 26

With only a month to go for the rebate on pending property tax dues to end, the Faridabad Municipal Corporation has renewed its drive to recover the amount.

Notice has been issued to defaulters for availing the rebate, for which the last date is March 31. The MC authorities said defaulters could face penalty, besides the sealing of property after the due date.

The civic body sources said there were around 1.6 lakh defaulters, who have Rs 193 crore outstanding to their names. It is revealed that inadequate level of recoveries had been a major issue and hence, 60 per cent of property tax units in the city had been in the defaulter list.

A sealing drive launched by the civic body last year had resulted in the recovery of Rs 4.75 crore from over 500 units. According to MC officials, 13,000 units, which owe an amount of Rs 5 lakh or more as property tax had been identified last year. With an amount of over Rs 60 crore already recovered, the civic body was likely to get Rs 90 crore by March, the sources claimed.

#faridabad municipal corporation