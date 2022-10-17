Notices on millers' houses in procurement scam

Karnal, October 16
The Karnal police have pasted notices on the houses of mill owners who were booked for alleged discrepancies in stock and record of paddy in the Jundla area after a raid by the CM flying squad last Tuesday.
The police asked them to join the investigation, but, none of them have done so till now. “On the complaint of a member of the CM flying squad in connection with a raid in the Jundla grain market and various mills of the area, we have registered an FIR against four mills, including KM Foods, Budh Ram Foods, Anand Foods in Jundla and Hansraj Industries in Karnal under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police.
“The police went to their homes, but when nobody was found there, notices were pasted on their houses under Section 41A of the CrPC. None of them have joined the probe,” said the SP. Besides, two other FIRs were registered in Assandh, on which the police have started investigations.
The Tribune had highlighted the issue of “fake gate passes” being issued in various grain markets of the district for proxy procurement in its October 9 edition.
