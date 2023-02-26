Notices to ex-minister, 5 others for encroaching on govt land

Gurugram, February 25

The Divisional Town Planner (DTP, Enforcement) has served notices on six persons, including former Haryana Minister Sukhbir Kataria, directing them to remove alleged encroachment on the land owned by the Urban Estate Department within 15 days.

The encroached land is spread over 3.822 acres on the Sector 17-18 dividing road at Inayatpur village here. DTP Manish Yadav said notices were served on Mohit Lal Kataria, Chetan Thakran, Sukhbir Kataria, Roshini Dahiya, Kulraj Kataria and Tilak Raj Kataria, all residents of Inayatpur village, on February 21.

“An unauthorised structure had been raised on illegally occupied government-land. The respondents had been directed to demolish the structure and vacate the government land within 15 days otherwise necessary legal action will be initiated,” read the notice.

A senior officer of the DTP office said the land was acquired by the agency in 1970. “An inquiry in the matter is under way for many years. Now, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) has inferred that the land is owned by the DTP. On the direction of the DC, notices were served on the illegal occupants,” Yadav said. — OC

Accusing the government of harassing him, Sukhbir Kataria said, “The land is in the possession of my family for the past 100 years. Earlier, a vigilance inquiry was also conducted. I had then approached the court. The next hearing of the case is on April 3. This is my ancestral land.”