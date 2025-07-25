Notices to four jeans-dyeing units operating illegally in Bahadurgarh

Several jeans-dyeing units are reportedly operating illegally in the Bahadurgarh area of the district in blatant violation of environmental norms. These units neither possess the mandatory Consent to Establish (CTE) nor Consent to Operate (CTO). They have also failed to install Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) and have been discharging untreated liquid waste into stormwater drains or domestic sewer lines.

The violations came to light during a surprise inspection conducted on Monday in Netaji Nagar, Bahadurgarh, by a joint team comprising officials from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Police Department, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and the Municipal Corporation, following a public complaint.

The team found four units operational in Netaji Nagar locality without meeting the prescribed environmental and legal requirements. Earlier, two similar units were detected and subsequently closed in the Parnala area for violating norms.

“During the inspection, all the four units were operating without mandatory approvals. Dyeing activities were being carried out and effluents were being discharged directly into stormwater drains with complete disregard for environmental regulations,” said Shailender Arora, Regional Officer, HSPCB, Bahadurgarh.

He emphasised that no industrial unit can operate without first obtaining CTE and CTO from the pollution control board. “As per environmental rules, installing an ETP is compulsory for treating trade effluents. However, none of the units inspected had any such treatment system in place,” Arora added.

Taking serious note of the violations, the HSPCB has issued show-cause notices to all four units, directing them to submit their replies within three days.

“If their responses are found unsatisfactory, we will proceed to disconnect their power supply and initiate action to shut down the units after imposing penalties,” said Arora. He also noted that inspections were being carried out regularly to ensure that industrial units comply with environmental standards.