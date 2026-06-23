Notorious criminal killed in Sonepat police encounter, constable injured

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The deceased was identified as Gopal alias Gopi, a resident of Atayal village in Sonepat district. Police said he was wanted in around 20 criminal cases, including four murder cases, besides charges of attempt to murder, firing and loot registered across Sonepat, Panipat, Rohtak, Jind and Delhi.

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According to the police, Gopal was moving in the area in the early hours of Monday allegedly with the intention of murdering a resident of his native village.

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ADGP (Law and Order) Mamta Singh and Commissioner of Police Narender Kadyan visited the encounter site and later met the injured Head Constable at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women, Khanpur Kalan.

ADGP Mamta Singh said police had received specific intelligence in the wee hours that Gopal was approaching Atayal village from the canal side via Khubru village. Acting on the input, teams of CIA-1 and Ganaur police laid a cordon in the area.

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Police said Gopal arrived on a motorcycle without a registration number plate and allegedly opened fire on the police party and its vehicle after spotting the teams.

In retaliation, the police team led by Inspector Rajiv returned fire. During the exchange, CIA-1 Head Constable Devender Singh suffered a bullet injury to his hand, while Gopal also sustained gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women, where doctors declared Gopal dead. Head Constable Devender Singh is undergoing treatment.

Police recovered two illegal firearms, the motorcycle used by the accused and several spent cartridge shells from the encounter site.

Mamta Singh said Gopal had already been convicted in two murder cases, including one dating back to 2010 and another registered in Ganaur in 2016. He had been released on a 70-day parole in February and was required to surrender on May 30, but failed to return to jail.

"After coming on parole, he was again involved in criminal activities and committed several crimes in Sonepat and Panipat district," the ADGP said.

She added that a probe had been ordered and all aspects of the encounter would be investigated.

Meanwhile, DGP Ajay Singhal said the Haryana Police would bear the medical expenses of the injured Head Constable.

The DGP also warned that strict action against criminals involved in violent offences would continue.