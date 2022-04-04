Now, 1-day Haryana Assembly session on Chandigarh issue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

Having reacted sharply to Punjab staking claim to Chandigarh by passing a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha, Haryana is now all set to convene a day-long special Assembly session on April 5.

The decision was taken at a hurriedly convened Cabinet meeting at the CM’s camp office here today. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

On April 1, the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution staking claim to Chandigarh, which is also the capital of Haryana. This united all political parties in Haryana and they condemned Punjab in one voice. The AAP state unit, however, chose not to react to the developments and remains evasive even now.

While the CM did not mince words in condemning the Punjab House resolution, leaders of the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal demanded the convening of an Assembly session and holding an all-party meeting, besides approaching the Centre on the “dispute” over water, SYL and territory.

According to sources, the Haryana Government is not only likely to bring a resolution against Punjab for its resolution on Chandigarh, but also take up the unresolved SYL issue. —