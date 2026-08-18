Now, 5-min daily yoga break in industrial units

The state government has announced an initiative to bring a daily five-minute ‘Y-Break’ (yoga break) at workplace to every industrial unit.

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Each workplace will host yoga camps and training sessions, with at least one employee trained per 50 workers within a month to lead these sessions, said Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, AYUSH Department.

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The programme follows CM Nayab Singh Saini’s Budget 2026-27 announcement proposing the observance of a daily five-minute Y-Break for the workforce across all industrial units.

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The AYUSH Department has written to the Industries and Commerce Department, asking it to disseminate the advisory to all industrial units and associations in the state with directions for time-bound implementation in accordance with the prescribed standard operating procedure (SOP).

The General Manager, District Industries Centre (GM-DIC) in each district will coordinate with the District Ayurveda Officer to prepare a schedule of yoga camps and training sessions.

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Employees are also to be encouraged to use the official Y-Break mobile application and instructional videos for guided practice.