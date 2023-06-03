Now, another Chintels tower declared unsafe

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 2

Yet another Chintels Paradiso tower has been declared uninhabitable and unsafe by a team of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

According to the structural reports of two towers A and G, submitted to the ADC Hitesh Meena, Tower G has been declared unsafe and immediate evacuation of residents has been recommended.

There are nine towers in Chintals and four of these have been declared unsafe so far — E, F, D and G.

The tower faces same issues like two towers E and F, which were declared unsafe earlier. It has high chlorine content in its enforcements, cracks in its structure and eroded iron support bars. Tower A, too, has similar decay, but is not inhabitable at this moment. Taking no risks, the administration has, meanwhile, told the builder to review the tower annually and keep the administration posted in this regard. It will be evacuated if found unsafe. “One tower has similar damages. We have shared the report with both the builder and the residents. This will have to be vacated and we will plan the evacuation soon. The builder will conduct structural audit of the other tower till it’s habitable,” said Hitesh Meena while speaking to The Tribune.

“We knew deep down that this will happen. Ever since a portion of Tower D collapsed, we grew more conscious of cracks we saw in our tower and knew that it was as weak. It was, however, a silent prayer that we get more time,” said a resident Anjana.

Tower G has 56 flats and around 34 families are living there, while tower A has 64 flats with 60 families. G is the fourth tower which has proved to be inhabitable. A portion of Tower D had collapsed in February 2022, killing two persons. This had led to a huge uproar and eventually after structural audit, Tower E and F too were declared unfit. The residents have been asked to evacuate immediately as they have reached consensus over compensation with the builder. The structural report of five towers out of nine has already been received.