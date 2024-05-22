Now, another JJP legislator revolts, refuses to campaign

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, May 21
The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) continues to face trouble as yet another MLA, Ram Kumar Gautam from the Narnaund Assembly constituency in Hisar district, has refused to campaign for party candidate Naina Chautala while extending tacit support to the BJP.
Talking to The Tribune here today, Gautam said he was an MLA of the JJP, but no longer associated with the party leadership. “I will not campaign for the JJP or any other party. Moreover, I have not been approached by the JJP for campaigning for the party candidate,” he said.
Gautam said the anti-defection law enacted by former PM Rajiv Gandhi was keeping him tied up with the JJP. “I have misunderstood the JJP leadership. Perhaps, they also failed to understand me,” he said while referring to JJP leaders Ajay Singh Chautala and Dushyant Chautala.
Notably, another JJP MLA Devender Babli from Tohana had also refused to campaign for the party while extending indirect support to the Congress. Babli left the decision on backing any party to an NGO, which has announced to back Kumari Selja of the Congress.
Earlier, JJP MLAs from Barwala in Hisar district and Narwana in Jind district, Jogi Ram Sihag and Ram Niwas Surjekhera, had also announced their support to the BJP. They are campaigning for BJP candidates.
Two more JJP MLAs, Ishwar Singh from Guhla Chika in Kaithal district and Ram Niwas Kala from Shahabad in Kurukshetra, are also missing from the campaign scene, although Kala has backed the party when there was a talk about electing a new leader of the party.
Former minister and Uklana MLA Anoop Dhanak is also recuperating from some ailment. Out of 10 MLAs, only three, including former Deputy CM Dushyatn Chatuala (MLA from Uchana Kalan), his mother Naina Chautala (MLA from Badhra in Bhiwani) and Amarjeet Dhanda from Julana segment were actively campaigning for the party.
Gautam Extends tacit support to BJP
- Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam has told his supporters that this is not the election to choose the Chief Minister of Haryana, but to elect the Prime Minister of the country
- He told them to go by their conscience to vote for any party, but keep national interest in mind while casting their votes
- “Modi has done many good things, including abolition of Article 370, construction of Ram Temple, 33% women quota in Parliament and law against triple talaq,” he said
