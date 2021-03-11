Now, ban on cattle transport in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 21

In view of the outbreak of the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in some districts of Haryana, the local administration has issued orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, imposing a ban on the inter-district and intra-district movement of cattle within the jurisdiction of Gurugram.

According to the order, an outbreak of the LSD among cattle has been reported in several districts of Haryana and neighbouring states of Punjab and Rajasthan. Directions under Section 144 of the CrPC are necessary to prevent, control and contain the spread of the disease among the animals.

The LSD is a contagious disease in which peculiar lumps or nodules appear on the skin of the affected cattle.

The administration has also banned the inter-state and intra-state movement of animals within the jurisdiction of Gurugram district, which also includes a ban on organising animal fairs and exhibitions/display of animals in Gurugram.

“To check the spread of the LSD, infected animals are to be isolated from healthy stock. Also, carcasses of animals are not to be disposed of in the open and skinning of carcasses is also prohibited. Animal carcasses are to be disposed of under the supervision of officials of the Animal Husbandry Department as per the protocol,” read the order.

The orders further said that the police would check the movement of animals/cattle in Gurugram by the deployment of adequate force at the police checkpoints at the inter-state and inter-district borders as well as within the district. The movement of

all trucks/tractor trolleys/other vehicles carrying animals/cattle in/out/within the district shall be stopped with immediate effect.

The violation of the order was punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order added.

