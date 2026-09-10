DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Now, book community centres in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri online

Now, book community centres in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri online

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:25 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad hold a meeting at the MCYJ office in Yamunanagar.
Advertisement

Citizens will no longer have to visit the offices of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) to book community centres being run by the MCYJ to organise wedding, birthday and other programmes.

The authorities of the MCYJ have decided to make the booking process completely online. The booking fees have been fixed according to the area of the community centres to bring transparency and provide relief to the citizens from arbitrary fees.

Advertisement

This decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Mayor Suman Bahamani in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad at the MCYJ office in Yamunanagar.

Advertisement

According to information, the maintenance, booking and fee system of all community centres, were discussed in detail at the meeting. Municipal councillors and engineers concerned gave their suggestions regarding booking, maintenance and fees of the community centres.

At the meeting it was decided that the prescribed fee and security, based on the area, would be deposited during online booking. Upon completion of the online process, the applicant would receive a digital receipt. The keys of the community centres would be held by the municipal councillors and junior engineers of the respective wards and could be retrieved by showing the receipt.

Advertisement

“If there is no damage to the community centre during the event, the entire security deposit will be refunded. If any damage occurs to the community centre during the event, the security deposit will be used to compensate for it,” said an officer of the MCYJ.

A suggestion to assign the responsibility of the maintenance of the community centres to the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) was also approved, which will be finalised at the upcoming MCYJ House meeting.

According to information, at the meeting, a fee of Rs 1,100 for rituals of (rasam kriya/bhog) and Rs 2,100 for wedding ceremonies was fixed for the community centres up to 1,500 square yards. For the community centres of 1,500 to 2,500 square yards, the fee will be Rs 2,100 for the rituals and Rs 3,100 for the wedding ceremonies. Similarly, for the community centres of 2,500 to 3,500 square yards, a fee of Rs 3,100 will be charged for the rituals and Rs 5,100 for the wedding ceremonies. For the community centres of 3,500 to 4,000 square yards, a fee of Rs 5,100 for the rituals and Rs 11,000 for the wedding ceremonies will be charged. Whereas, for the community centres located in posh areas of Sector 17 and 18, a fee of Rs 5,100 for the rituals and Rs 7,500 for the wedding ceremonies will be charged.

Bahamani said the fees had been determined with the interests of the general public and economically weaker sections in mind.

Municipal Councillors Priyank Sharma, Ankit Kumar, Shyam Lal, Assistant Engineer Mrinal Jaiswal, Muneshwar Bhardwaj, Surender Dahiya, Rajesh Sharma, Regional Taxation Officer Ajay Walia, Jitender Malhotra, Raghubir Singh and others were present at the meeting.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts