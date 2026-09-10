Now, book community centres in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri online

Citizens will no longer have to visit the offices of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) to book community centres being run by the MCYJ to organise wedding, birthday and other programmes.

The authorities of the MCYJ have decided to make the booking process completely online. The booking fees have been fixed according to the area of the community centres to bring transparency and provide relief to the citizens from arbitrary fees.

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This decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Mayor Suman Bahamani in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad at the MCYJ office in Yamunanagar.

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According to information, the maintenance, booking and fee system of all community centres, were discussed in detail at the meeting. Municipal councillors and engineers concerned gave their suggestions regarding booking, maintenance and fees of the community centres.

At the meeting it was decided that the prescribed fee and security, based on the area, would be deposited during online booking. Upon completion of the online process, the applicant would receive a digital receipt. The keys of the community centres would be held by the municipal councillors and junior engineers of the respective wards and could be retrieved by showing the receipt.

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“If there is no damage to the community centre during the event, the entire security deposit will be refunded. If any damage occurs to the community centre during the event, the security deposit will be used to compensate for it,” said an officer of the MCYJ.

A suggestion to assign the responsibility of the maintenance of the community centres to the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) was also approved, which will be finalised at the upcoming MCYJ House meeting.

According to information, at the meeting, a fee of Rs 1,100 for rituals of (rasam kriya/bhog) and Rs 2,100 for wedding ceremonies was fixed for the community centres up to 1,500 square yards. For the community centres of 1,500 to 2,500 square yards, the fee will be Rs 2,100 for the rituals and Rs 3,100 for the wedding ceremonies. Similarly, for the community centres of 2,500 to 3,500 square yards, a fee of Rs 3,100 will be charged for the rituals and Rs 5,100 for the wedding ceremonies. For the community centres of 3,500 to 4,000 square yards, a fee of Rs 5,100 for the rituals and Rs 11,000 for the wedding ceremonies will be charged. Whereas, for the community centres located in posh areas of Sector 17 and 18, a fee of Rs 5,100 for the rituals and Rs 7,500 for the wedding ceremonies will be charged.

Bahamani said the fees had been determined with the interests of the general public and economically weaker sections in mind.

Municipal Councillors Priyank Sharma, Ankit Kumar, Shyam Lal, Assistant Engineer Mrinal Jaiswal, Muneshwar Bhardwaj, Surender Dahiya, Rajesh Sharma, Regional Taxation Officer Ajay Walia, Jitender Malhotra, Raghubir Singh and others were present at the meeting.