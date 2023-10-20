Now, cash awards for medals in national events

Pradeep Sharma
Chandigarh, October 19
Close on the heels of international sports stars, the national medal winners in Haryana will get cash awards, a development that will go a long way in boosting the morale of promising sportspersons.
Providing a level playing field to the winners at the national level — who are not are covered under any other financial benefit scheme — the Haryana Government has unveiled the Cash Award for Encouragement of Sportspersons Scheme, 2023-24.
Under the scheme, notified by Navdeep Singh Virk, Haryana’s Principal Secretary (Sports), yesterday, a gold medal winner will be eligible for a cash award of Rs 25,000, while the silver and bronze medal winners will be eligible for an award of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. The tournament should have been organised by the national federation or associations of the respective game.
A three-member scrutiny committee under the respective District Sports Officer has been mandated to select the winner after verification from the sports federation and associations within a specified time limit. After submission of applications by the sportspersons, the committee will verify the achievements within 15 calendar days. The Directorate of Sports will sanction the award money within five calendar days, the notification said.
The player will be eligible for only one cash award in any financial year, irrespective of achievements in multiple tournaments or events. “In case a player has won multiple medals in different events in one tournament, the player would be eligible for cash award in the highest achievement,” it added.
25,000 for gold, 15,000 for silver
- Gold medallist to get Rs 25K
- Silver, bronze winners to get Rs 15K & Rs 10K, respectively
- District panel to okay names in 15 days of application
- Sports Dept to sanction award in five days
Comes with riders
The players should have played for the Haryana state, and not any other state/UT/organisation. They should not be employed with any state, Central government departments or public sector undertaking. Also, the player should not be getting any cash award or honorarium under any scheme of the Sports Department.
