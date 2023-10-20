 Now, cash awards for medals in national events : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Now, cash awards for medals in national events

Now, cash awards for medals in national events

Now, cash awards for medals in national events

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, October 19

Close on the heels of international sports stars, the national medal winners in Haryana will get cash awards, a development that will go a long way in boosting the morale of promising sportspersons.

Providing a level playing field to the winners at the national level — who are not are covered under any other financial benefit scheme — the Haryana Government has unveiled the Cash Award for Encouragement of Sportspersons Scheme, 2023-24.

Under the scheme, notified by Navdeep Singh Virk, Haryana’s Principal Secretary (Sports), yesterday, a gold medal winner will be eligible for a cash award of Rs 25,000, while the silver and bronze medal winners will be eligible for an award of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. The tournament should have been organised by the national federation or associations of the respective game.

A three-member scrutiny committee under the respective District Sports Officer has been mandated to select the winner after verification from the sports federation and associations within a specified time limit. After submission of applications by the sportspersons, the committee will verify the achievements within 15 calendar days. The Directorate of Sports will sanction the award money within five calendar days, the notification said.

The player will be eligible for only one cash award in any financial year, irrespective of achievements in multiple tournaments or events. “In case a player has won multiple medals in different events in one tournament, the player would be eligible for cash award in the highest achievement,” it added.

25,000 for gold, 15,000 for silver

  • Gold medallist to get Rs 25K
  • Silver, bronze winners to get Rs 15K & Rs 10K, respectively
  • District panel to okay names in 15 days of application
  • Sports Dept to sanction award in five days

Comes with riders

The players should have played for the Haryana state, and not any other state/UT/organisation. They should not be employed with any state, Central government departments or public sector undertaking. Also, the player should not be getting any cash award or honorarium under any scheme of the Sports Department.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
Trending

This is how Pakistani actress plans to punish India if Bangladesh win cricket world cup 2023 match today

3
India

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

4
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

5
Diaspora

'It contradicts my religious beliefs': Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

6
Punjab

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

7
World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma gets 3 challans for speeding at 215 km/hr to join his team in Pune: Report

8
India

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

9
Diaspora

Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

10
India

Don't punish Vasundhara Raje because of me: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

PM dials Abbas, gives assurance on aid

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana


Cities

View All

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Court lets Sisodia use MLA fund for projects

Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended till Nov 6