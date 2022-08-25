Rohtak: Now, clerks to hold state-level stir against rationalisation policy

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 24

After teachers, now clerks at government schools under the aegis of Haryana Education Ministerial Staff Association (HEMSA) have opened front against the state government over rationalisation policy.

They have announced that they will hold state-level protest demonstrations outside Shiksha Sadan in Panchkula every month upto December to register their anger against rationalisation policy. These protests will be organised on September 15, October 20, November 22 and December 23.

The HEMSA alleged that the state government was abolishing the posts of clerk in the name of rationalisation but it would not be tolerated at any cost and a state-wide agitation would be launched if the policy was not withdrawn soon.

“A total 2,422 post of clerks at government middle schools were sanctioned over a decade ago but 937 posts were kept in the transfer drive held in 2020 while at present, there are only 663 posts of clerk in government schools. Now, the government is gearing up to abolish many more posts in the upcoming transfer drive,” claimed Sandeep Sangwan, state president, HEMSA.

He maintained only one post of clerk had been sanctioned in secondary, high and middle schools following the erroneous policy of the state government. The issue of shortage of staff can be resolved only after making new recruitments but the government doesn’t want it, he added.

“The motive of the state government behind online transfer policy is just to escape the responsibility of providing public school education besides handing over the education system in private hands. The Right of Education has been snatched from students by closing government schools in their villages in the name of rationalisation,” said Sangwan. Satish Sethi, organisation secretary, HEMSA, said by considering thousands of posts of teachers and clerks as freezed, the government had also shattered the dreams of educated youth for getting regular jobs. Even, swords of losing jobs was also hanging on midday meal workers, part-time sanitary workers and edusat watchmen, following the merger of the schools, he added.

