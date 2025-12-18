Now, farmers to get unique digital identity like Aadhaar Card

Under the Digital Agriculture Mission (DAM), the government is developing a digital infrastructure (Agri Stack) to revolutionise the agricultural sector. Under this initiative, each farmer will be given a unique digital identity, similar to the Aadhaar Card.

A workshop regarding DAM for master trainers and officials from the Revenue and Agriculture Departments was held at the meeting hall of the local Mini-Secretariat here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Uday Singh said, “Through this digital revolution, farmers’ IDs will be linked to their land records.”

“Digital land records will register details of the farm’s exact location and boundaries, along with geographic information,” he said, pointing out that this would generate crop data. It would reveal which crops had been grown by a particular farmer, he said.

“Just as the UPI and Aadhaar have made banking identification easier, similarly Agri Stack will bring farming-related information and services on one platform,” the ADC remarked.

Mahendragarh SDM Kanika Goyal, Narnaul SDM Anirudh Yadav, District Revenue Officer Rakesh Kumar and Deputy Director (Agriculture) Dr Devender Singh were present at the workshop.

How will Agri Stack benefit farmers

• Direct benefit of government schemes: After this digital platform is ready, the money from schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. Subsidies will reach farmers’ bank accounts directly without any middlemen

• Easy agricultural loans: Banks will have digital records of farmers’ land and crops, making it easier and quicker for them to avail loans

• Specific advice: Farmers will get personalised advice on their mobile phone based on weather, pest attack and soil health

• Prompt insurance claims: In case of crop loss, insurance claims will be received quickly and without corruption, based on the digital data.

• Better market access: Farmers will be able to connect directly with buyers, which will help them get better prices for their produce