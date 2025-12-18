DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Now, farmers to get unique digital identity like Aadhaar Card

Now, farmers to get unique digital identity like Aadhaar Card

Agri Stack digital infrastructure being developed by Centre

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 03:13 AM Dec 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A farmer works in a field at a village. PTI File Photo
Advertisement

Under the Digital Agriculture Mission (DAM), the government is developing a digital infrastructure (Agri Stack) to revolutionise the agricultural sector. Under this initiative, each farmer will be given a unique digital identity, similar to the Aadhaar Card.

Advertisement

A workshop regarding DAM for master trainers and officials from the Revenue and Agriculture Departments was held at the meeting hall of the local Mini-Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Uday Singh said, “Through this digital revolution, farmers’ IDs will be linked to their land records.”

Advertisement

“Digital land records will register details of the farm’s exact location and boundaries, along with geographic information,” he said, pointing out that this would generate crop data. It would reveal which crops had been grown by a particular farmer, he said.

“Just as the UPI and Aadhaar have made banking identification easier, similarly Agri Stack will bring farming-related information and services on one platform,” the ADC remarked.

Advertisement

Mahendragarh SDM Kanika Goyal, Narnaul SDM Anirudh Yadav, District Revenue Officer Rakesh Kumar and Deputy Director (Agriculture) Dr Devender Singh were present at the workshop.

--------------------

How will Agri Stack benefit farmers

• Direct benefit of government schemes: After this digital platform is ready, the money from schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. Subsidies will reach farmers’ bank accounts directly without any middlemen

• Easy agricultural loans: Banks will have digital records of farmers’ land and crops, making it easier and quicker for them to avail loans

• Specific advice: Farmers will get personalised advice on their mobile phone based on weather, pest attack and soil health

• Prompt insurance claims: In case of crop loss, insurance claims will be received quickly and without corruption, based on the digital data.

• Better market access: Farmers will be able to connect directly with buyers, which will help them get better prices for their produce

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts