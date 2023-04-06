Now, five options in each question of HCS exam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

The state Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of CM Manohar Lal Khattar, today decided that there would be five options (A, B, C, D and E) available in each question of the Haryana Civil Services Examination (Executive Branch).

If a candidate is attempting a question, he/she will have to darken the appropriate circle — A, B, C or D. If not attempting a question then he/she will have to darken the E circle. If none of the circles is darkened, one-fourth (0.25) mark shall be deducted. If any candidate not darkening any of the five circles in over 10% of questions, he/she will be disqualified.