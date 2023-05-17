Now, gazetted officers to supervise seizure of drugs

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 16

With the cases of drug peddling on the rise, the district authorities have appointed gazetted officials to supervise the seizure of drugs. With the seizure of over 1,600 kg of drugs, the police have arrested as many as 65 persons in 45 cases registered in the district this year so far.

Revealing that around 1,510 kg of ganja, 1.8 kg of smack, 60 injections and over 3,000 bottles of cough syrup have been seized in over four months this year, sources in the department said the menace of drug peddling is on the rise.

The district authorities have claimed that the market value of the seized drugs this year has been around Rs 1.6 crore. In 2022, drugs worth over Rs 1.5 crore were seized. The seizure of the drugs last year included 2,404 kg of ganja , 27 kg of opium and 26 injections. As many as 27 persons had been arrested in a similar number of cases registered last year.