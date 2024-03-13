Now, get water, sewerage connections in Haryana in 7 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

The state government has provided significant relief to consumers in the state by reducing the approval time for drinking water supply and sewerage connections in both rural and urban areas from 12 days to seven days.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today said the time limit had been set under the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014. He outlined the designated authorities responsible for the approval process. The sub-divisional engineer will be the designated officer, while the executive engineer will serve as the first grievance redressal authority. The Superintending Engineer has been designated as the second grievance redressal authority.

