Now, get your Aadhaar updated at PPP camps

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 17

The state government will set up special Aadhaar updating counters at Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) camps.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said this during a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners, superintendents, commissioners of police and other senior officers of district headquarters here today.

Kaushal directed the officers to make availability of an Iris scanner at e-Disha Kendras at the earliest so that the Aadhaar authentication could be performed effectively.

He further directed the officers to organise online and offline training camps at the headquarters to impart training regarding Aadhaar authentication to the officials, which would help them expedite the works of various departments.

After getting apprised of the development of new ‘mAadhaar’ Aadhaar verification QR code scanner application to facilitate the administration, Kaushal directed the officers and police personnel at the district headquarters to tell officials about the use of the QR code scanner so as to check duplicacy and prevent redundancy of services offered to the public.

A newly developed ‘mAadhaar’, Aadhaar QR Scanner application will also facilitate the officials to authenticate the suspected persons as it will reveal some digits or alphabets of name, date of birth, address, gender, photo, mobile and signatures, etc of the person.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers to expedite the process of Aadhaar revalidation. Citizens having an Aadhaar generated more than 10 years ago need to revalidate details in their Aadhaar by updating the proof of identity (PoI) and the proof of address (PoA) documents to steadily avail the benefits of government services.