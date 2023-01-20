Now, Haryana BPL families to get Rs 300 for mustard oil

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

The Haryana Government has announced New Year bonanza for the BPL families. Now, the eligible families will receive Rs 300 through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) for mustard oil.

Earlier, the amount received by such families was Rs 250. This will benefit 31.47 lakh families of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, approved the decision regarding increasing the amount of the mustard oil given in the ration of the AAY/BPL families at a meeting with senior officials of the department. He had given directions to implement it from February 2023 itself.

The Deputy CM said from June 2021, the state government had decided to transfer Rs 250 per family per month through the DBT to the bank accounts of the families concerned in place of the mustard oil to the AAY/BPL families. The amount was being sent to the families concerned through the DBT.

He also said that the beneficiaries who were facing any problem in availing the benefits of the DBT could lodge their complaint or problem on the portal https://grievance.edisha.gov.in or register their issue on helpline number 0172-3968400 issued by the state government.

