Now, higher-income families can avail Chirayu benefits in Haryana

The Haryana Government has expanded the Chirayu-Ayushman Bharat scheme to cover families with an annual income of more than Rs 1.80 lakh, allowing them to avail cashless healthcare by paying a nominal annual premium.

Eligibility will be determined on the basis of verified annual income recorded in the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). Eligible families will be entitled to free and cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh a year at empanelled hospitals across the state.

Advertisement

The annual premium has been fixed according to income slabs. Families with an annual income of Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh will have to pay Rs 1,500, those earning between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh will pay Rs 4,000, while families with an annual income above Rs 6 lakh will pay Rs 5,000.

Advertisement

The registration and payment portal will remain open till November 30, 2026. The new policy period will run from November 1, 2026, to October 31, 2027.