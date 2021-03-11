Now, JJP too will fight Haryana Urban Local Body polls on symbol

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 31

After the BJP opted to go it alone in the Urban Local Body (ULB) polls in Haryana, its coalition partner in the state government, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), today announced to also contest the elections to the ULBs and even declared the candidatures for the post of chairpersons in eight municipal councils in the state which are set to go to the polls.

Addressing a press conference in Sirsa today, the JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala also extended support to the Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma for the Rajya Sabha election in Haryana. Chautala said the JJP MLAs would cast their votes for the Independent candidate in the RS polls who also has got the backing of the BJP in Haryana.

He stated that the alliance of the BJP and JJP, which formed the government in Haryana after the 2019 Assembly polls, was going smoothly and doing fine. “Since the BJP has decided to contest the ULB polls on its own strength, we have also decided to join the poll fray and, thus, declared the candidates for the post of the chairperson in eight MCs,” Chautala said, adding that the BJP-JJP alliance would continue and they would contest the polls within the electoral “maryada”.

The JJP declared the names of four candidates for the post of chairpersons in the municipal council — Rajni Arora in Jind, Kavita Rathi in Bahadurgarh, Shaman Mann in Bhiwani, Kamlesh Saini — in Narnaul. The candidates for chairpersonship in the municipal committees include Anil Sharma in Uchana municipality, Vinod Pal in Gharaunda municipality, Rekha Rani in Cheeka municipality, Gulshan Kwatra in the Shahabad municipality. Chautala said the names of the remaining candidates would also be announced soon.