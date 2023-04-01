Now, Kandela khap won’t issue social boycott diktats

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, March 31
The Sarv Jatiya Kandela khap panchayat, a prominent khap in Jind district, has decided against announcing diktats like social boycott, ban on hookah-pani and imposing monetary fine on any person(s) or families during dispute redress exercise on any social platform.
Khap panchayats have been notorious for issuing such kind of diktats in recent times, evoking criticism from various quarters from civil society, which have described such diktats as extra-constitutional and in violation of the law.
Some diktats in violation of law
- March 1, 2023: A group of people announced the social boycott of a Dalit family in Jandwala Sotar village in Fatehabad village. Police booked 18 persons, including the sarpanch
- August 17, 2022: Several persons were booked after they announced the social boycott of a man who had participated in the Tiranga Yatra of the BJP at a village in Hisar district
- December 4, 2020: A khap panchayat of the Bangar region in Jind district announced the social boycott of the political leaders who are associated with the BJP government
- October 24, 2018: Additional Sessions Judge DR Chalia directed the police to book seven persons for social boycott of some SC families in a Hisar village.
- Nov 2021: A khap panchayat in UP banned girls from wearing jeans and keeping mobile phones
Other key decisions taken
- To stop social boycott, ban on hookah-pani, imposition of monetary fine on any person(s) or families in dispute redress exercise on any social platform
- To launch campaign against playing DJs at high volume
- To promote girl education, sports activities and nukkad sabhas for spreading awareness against drug menace and female foeticide
- To encourage cutting down of expenses on wedding functions/events
Dharampal Kandela, pradhan of the Kandela khap which comprises 28 villages, stated that khap panchayats were social platforms meant for ushering in social reforms. But when these tried to be extra-constitutional bodies and enforced diktats on individuals or families, it resulted in the portrayal of a negative image of the khap panchayats, he said.
“Historically speaking, khap panchayats had a justice delivery mechanism which was meant for tribes in earlier times when law-enforcing agencies were as effective as these are in modern times. We cannot remain rooted to the outdated traditions and customs and need to adapt to the modern times. Thus, we have decided that khap panchayats have no authority to issue diktats or announce any punishment like social boycott, any kind of ban or a monetary fine on any person(s) or families,” Dharampal Kandela, 73, stated here today.
Dayanand Nambardar, an office-bearer of the Kandela khap, said they took this decision at the executive committee meeting held yesterday. “We adopted eight resolutions at the meeting. We also propose to put up these resolutions for discussion in all khap panchayat meetings,” Nambardar said.
