Now, MC to call property owners in twin cities

Now, MC to call property owners in twin cities

Now, every property owner will get phone calls from a number (01144739637) issued by Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) to confirm information about their property’s location, their name and other details. If the information listed with the department is incorrect, owners...
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 05:12 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri.
Now, every property owner will get phone calls from a number (01144739637) issued by Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) to confirm information about their property’s location, their name and other details. If the information listed with the department is incorrect, owners will have a chance to rectify the errors at the MC’s office. Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha held a meeting with the officials of the MCYJ at the Yamunanagar office In this regard. At the meeting, he urged the residents of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri to pick up the MC’s phone calls.

He asked the officials of the MCYJ to aid residents, who visit the office after the phone calls to get errors in their property details corrected, as soon as possible. “If there is any error in the property ID regarding the area of the property, name of the owner, mobile number or any other error, an objection should be filed,” said Sinha. He said the phone calls would be made by the MCYJ in the interest of property owners.

