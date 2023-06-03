Now, MGNREGA workers to get Rs 357 per day

Chandigarh, June 2
The Central Government has increased wage rates under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) for the 2023-24 financial year, with Haryana having the highest daily wage at Rs 357.
The daily wage has been increased by Rs 26 by the Ministry of Rural Development. A government spokesperson said the Central and state governments were working towards the rights of labourers and workers.
This will accelerate rural development as several projects related to rural development are undertaken by the government under the scheme. Earlier, MNREGA workers in the state were being given Rs 331 per day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
70 killed, 350 hurt as 3 trains collide in Odisha's Balasore
Modi, Murmu express grief; Rs 12 lakh ex gratia
Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested
Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular
'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe
9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman
Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR
‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...
Arrest WFI chief by June 9: Khap ultimatum
Mahapanchayat threatens to resume Jantar Mantar stir