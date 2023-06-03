Now, MGNREGA workers to get Rs 357 per day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

The Central Government has increased wage rates under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) for the 2023-24 financial year, with Haryana having the highest daily wage at Rs 357.

The daily wage has been increased by Rs 26 by the Ministry of Rural Development. A government spokesperson said the Central and state governments were working towards the rights of labourers and workers.

This will accelerate rural development as several projects related to rural development are undertaken by the government under the scheme. Earlier, MNREGA workers in the state were being given Rs 331 per day.