Now, MPs to hold Jan Samvaads

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

After CM Manohar Lal Khattar, his cabinet colleagues and BJP legislators, now MPs in the state would also hold ‘Jan Samvaad’in their respective constituencies to set the tone for the upcoming elections.

The move aims to go out in the fields to resolve the public grievances, receive their feedback and feel the pulse of electors ahead of the Lok Sabha elections that are due in 2024. At present, the BJP has its MP on all 10 seats in the state.

Dharamvir Singh, MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency, is the first, who will hold this public outreach programme in Mahendragarh from September 25.

