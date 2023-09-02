Now, no cash to be accepted as fee at SDM, RTA offices

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 1

After incidents of fraud and embezzlement of government funds deposited in cash as fee, the state government has ordered to stop the payment of fee in cash at the offices of SDMs and Regional Transport Authorities (RTA) for the registration of vehicles and issuance of licences from today.

Recently, two incidents of fraud were reported in the offices of the Ellenabad and Narnaund SDMs, where employees committed a fraud of about Rs 3 crore.

In an order, the Transport Commissioner, Haryana, stated that all receipts pertaining to the registering and licencing authorities related to the payment of tax/fee would be accepted in electronic mode only, where provision was already existing for the payment through the electronic mode.

