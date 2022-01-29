Now, online transfer for Haryana govt college principals

Chandigarh, January 28
The Haryana Government on Friday decided to implement online transfer policy for principals of government colleges in the state. An official spokesperson said that the eligibility date for transfer of principals would be considered on March 31 every year while the actual and possible vacancies would be counted on April 30.
Eligible principals will be able to fill online transfer choices of five colleges from May 1 to May 15 and the transfer orders will be issued on June 1.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar