Now, online transfer for Haryana govt college principals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 28

The Haryana Government on Friday decided to implement online transfer policy for principals of government colleges in the state. An official spokesperson said that the eligibility date for transfer of principals would be considered on March 31 every year while the actual and possible vacancies would be counted on April 30.

Eligible principals will be able to fill online transfer choices of five colleges from May 1 to May 15 and the transfer orders will be issued on June 1.