Now, online transfer policy to cover Block Education Officers in Haryana

The Haryana Education Department has started work on online transfer of Block Education Officers (BEOs) and Deputy District Education Officers (Dy DEOs) to ensure transparency. Both posts have now been included in the Model Online Transfer policy of the government. Presently, primary, trained graduate teachers and postgraduate teachers are part of the transfer policy. The department has extended the policy to BEOs and Deputy DEOs to provide benefits to these categories for three years.

The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has directed all DEOs and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) to submit information on sanctioned and filled posts of BEOs and Deputy DEOs. As per the authorities, it aims to address discrepancies of data between the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) and Management Information System (MIS) ahead of the implementation of the transfer policy on the HRMS portal.

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The Director of State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) Haryana, Gurugram, and all district-level education officers have been asked to furnish accurate data to ensure smooth rollout of the online transfer system.

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“The department has sought details of sanctioned, filled and vacant posts and we have submitted the data demanded by the authorities,” said Rohtas Verma, DEO, Karnal.

“By integrating the policy with the HRMS portal, the government aims to minimise manual interventions,” he added.

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Satpal Sindhu, state president, Haryana State Lecturer Association (HSLA), appreciated the move, but demanded the government speed up the online transfer of teachers who have been waiting for the past four years.