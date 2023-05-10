Now, OPS option for those who joined before Oct 2005

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

The Haryana Government has decided that the state government employees who have been appointed against posts advertised prior to the date of notification of the Defined Contribution Pension Scheme, ie October 28, 2005, and are covered under the Defined Contribution Pension Scheme on joining service on or after January 1, 2006, will be given a one-time option to be covered under the Old Pension Scheme.

This option has to be exercised by August 31, 2023. The NPS account of such employees shall be closed by December 31, 2023. Those switching to the Old Pension Scheme shall be required to subscribe to the General Provident Fund.

Those who don’t exercise the option by August 31 shall continue to be covered by the Defined Contributory Pension Scheme.