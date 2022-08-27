Now, Haryana panchayats to get reward for e-payment of power bills

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

The Managing Director of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, PC Meena, informed that an amount of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the panchayat as a reward, which was making 95 per cent digital payment of power bills.

Similarly, Rs 2 lakh will be given to the panchayat that is making digital payment of above 90 per cent and below 95 per cent and Rs 1 lakh to the panchayat that is making 80 to 90 per cent digital payment of electricity bills. This amount has been earmarked for the panchayats to encourage consumers to use digital payment mode, he added.

Out of the bills of about Rs 1,400 crore being issued to the consumers, Rs 1,100 crores are being deposited in the Nigam through online payment, he added.

Meena said these this includes domestic, commercial, agricultural, and industrial consumers.

He said to encourage rural consumers to make online payments, prizes worth Rs 2100 are also being given by the Nigam. In this scheme, one lucky consumer of the Panchayat is rewarded.

Meena said the consumers can check their electricity bill information and make the digital payment through the website of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam i.e. www.dhbvn.org.in.